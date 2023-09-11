The Last of Us season 2: The latest Abby casting rumors

As we prepare for The Last of Us season 2 to arrive on HBO hopefully in 2025, there is one question really out there: Who is playing Abby? Without giving anything major away, she is a prominent character within the second video game by Naughty Dog, and it feels like a fair assumption that she is also going to have a pretty pivotal part to play here. The question, of course, is simply who is going to be the right person for the part.

Have the producers decided on this — or did they prior to the strikes? A lot of indications and quotes out there suggest that they have, and this has of course led to a lot of people doing a deep-dive to figure out who the actress behind the role is.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

For the time being, we should note that nothing has been confirmed, but industry leaker MyTimeToShineHello seems to suggest on Twitter that there are two potential contenders: Big-name star Florence Pugh and then also Shannon Berry, best known for her work on The Wilds. Berry seems to have more of the physicality for the part and has been a social-media favorite for some time to get it … but it is important to remember that any performer, with the right training, can be made into the role. There is also no guarantee that the TV Abby will look similar to the one in the games.

The one big question that we have about Pugh right now is really simple: Is she too busy for the show? We recognize that The Last of Us is a big-time smash, but this is also someone coming off of Oppenheimer and seems to be in demand for every role out there. TV shows take a long time to film — she’s certainly talented enough, but we’ll believe this casting when we actually see it.

Related – The Last of Us EP talks filming post-strike

Who do you want to see actually play Abby on The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







