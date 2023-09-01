The Last of Us season 2: Show EP on filming post-strike

It has already been well-reported at this point that The Last of Us season 2 is coming to HBO down the road and with that, we’re largely in a waiting game! We know that originally, the plan was to start filming in British Columbia before the end of the year, but that has been pushed back amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We are now staring down an uncertain timeline and as great as it would be to have a little more news at this point, we’re not so lucky at the moment.

So just how prepared are the powers-that-be to get back into writing the new season? Well, we at least can say that they have the whole story mapped out, and that is a big piece of the overall puzzle.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, show executive producer Neil Druckmann (who is also behind the games over at Naughty Dog) noted that the show has “outlined all of season 2 and we’re ready to go as soon as the strike ends.” When exactly that is, however, remains a mystery.

At this point a couple of weeks ago, it did actually feel like we were seeing some sort of progress being made to get the writers back to work with a fair deal. However, that has since stalled and we’ve yet to see anything as of late that makes us feel confident that talks are going to resume. They may need to after Labor Day Weekend if there is much of a hope for the major networks having 10-13 episode seasons for their broadcast shows. A network like HBO can be a little more flexible, but they have set their schedule based on having shows like The Last of Us being available at particular times. If that doesn’t happen, it can really impact their economic model!

At this point, the message should be abundantly clear: Just pay the writers what they are worth, and the same goes for the actors of SAG-AFTRA.

