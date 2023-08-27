The Last of Us season 2: Could it lead into spin-offs?

We know that we are already waiting for The Last of Us season 2 to arrive over on HBO, but is there a chance it could lead to other spin-offs, as well? Maybe this idea is crazy but, at the same time, we can’t help but want more. Why wouldn’t we, all things considered? This world is layered, and the characters are certainly fantastic. So long as the powers-that-be are still going to bring the same amount of depth to every single thing we do, it is hard to have oppositions.

So who else seems to be relatively open to the idea right now? Think in terms of showrunner Craig Mazin.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

In a recent interview with The Wrap in accordance with WGA guidelines, the writer/producer made it clear that such a spin-off is possible, but it is also not a personal priority for him at the moment:

“We haven’t talked about that specifically because we’re so focused on just telling this main narrative. I’m not against the idea of other shows that may draw from these characters or that world … I don’t know how much more ‘The Last of Us’ I personally would be able to do. I mean, these shows are so big, I’m sort of burning one of the precious few remaining decades I have on telling this story. But in principle, I have no issue with it whatsoever. And I’m sure Neil [Druckmann] would be interested as well.”

Our feeling is that on the other side of the main show is when a spin-off would be conceived, but there would probably be a lot of effort spent in making sure that the show does not go into overdrive with this. After all, remember that The Walking Dead probably did too much, too soon when it comes to franchises. HBO was a little more careful with House of the Dragon, and they are looking for something similar here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us now, including other information on a possible season 4

Do you think that The Last of Us season 2 is going to be leading to some spin-offs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







