The Last of Us season 4: Is that possible already at HBO?

For those of you who are currently unaware, The Last of Us season 2 is deep within the planning stages. When will it film? Hopefully, as soon as we get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Beyond just this season, it is true that there has been discussions about a season 3. Nothing is necessarily confirmed, but we’ve already heard quotes aplenty about how the events of The Last of Us: Part II the video game won’t necessarily be contained within a single batch of episodes.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out for a moment, let’s start to get a little bit crazy. Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing a season 4? Is it crazy to already be thinking about this? Well, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, EP Craig Mazin seems to be leaving the door open to it:

You never know. It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is the audience wants more. We will not indulge a desire for more simply to make them happier when they hear how many episodes are announced. And if they don’t like how many episodes are in a season because they want more, well, OK. But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we lay it out will hopefully be clear. I don’t know if any season will actually have the same amount of episodes. But, whatever, the number’s not important. What’s important is when they get to the end of the season, they’re like, “That was a good season.”

While we do think that the desire is going to be fundamentally here to tell the story of the games, there could always be some deviations here and there. We wouldn’t make any broad assumptions and for now, just enjoy the ride.

