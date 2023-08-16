The Last of Us season 2: Has Abby already been cast?

We know that The Last of Us season 2 was in the writing process at the time of the WGA strike, and a lot of plans are already in place. That strike remains ongoing, and since that time the performers of SAG-AFTRA have joined them on the picket lines.

Now that we have mapped all of that out, let’s talk casting for a moment. Have some parts of the process already been done? Or, to be more specific, does the HBO show already have their Abby?

As many of you who played The Last of Us: Part II know, Abby is an incredibly important character at the center of the story. We’ve heard of a multitude of suggestions for her online, but all of that is mere speculation. Until the producers and the network announce something, you can’t say that any “news” is 100% confirmed.

Here is what we can say. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Craig Mazin said “maybe” (with a laugh) when asked if Abby was already cast. He also went on to share the following message:

The strike stopped us in our tracks. Things were in process. Look, Abby was the first role that we wanted to tackle. We’ve got a pretty good track record of making major cast announcements and people going, “Really?” which will probably continue. So people may disagree, but I think we got it right so far and the audience seems to feel we got it right and the Academy seems to feel we got it right.

Originally, the plan was for season 2 to start filming later this year; we will wait and see what happens. Our hope is that the upcoming episodes are going to premiere at some point in 2025; the enthusiasm is certainly there, and it will remain there for quite some time.

