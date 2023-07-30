The Last of Us season 2 filming: What will we learn in August?

Are we going to learn something big when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over the course of August? Is that really too much to hope for given the current entertainment climate?

We should go ahead and note where things stand at present when it comes to the HBO epic. Once upon a time, we know that the goal was for the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series to start filming before the end of the year. We know that there is at least a certain amount of the story that has already been mapped out! However, here we are at present, and there is actually not that much that has been said or confirmed when it comes to what’s going to happen now in light of the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes.

The most obvious thing to note here is rather simple: The Last of Us is not going to film until these things are resolved. Just remember that this is not the fault of the creative talent or anyone else behind the scenes on the series, as they would love nothing more than to make big announcements now! Unfortunately, the studios and streaming services are really the ones who are in control here, and they have been reluctant to pay actors and writers what they deserve for now. This will likely keep going until at least later in the summer or early fall, and we will see just what happens at that point.

For the time being, the only advice that we can offer is to exercise some patience and hope for some more news the moment the strikes are over! The #1 question we’d love to get an answer to at the moment is who is going to play Abby on the show; after all, she is such an important character entering this part of the source material.

(Photo: HBO.)

