The Last of Us season 2: Series star talks huge expectations

The Last of Us season 2 has to be one of the most-anticipated shows that HBO has, and we say this knowing full well it is going to take a good while for us to be able to see it again. Originally, the plan was for filming to begin later this year, but will that happen in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes? That remains to be seen.

For now, all we can really say is that the cast and crew are ready to hit the ground running whenever they get back on set — though of course, everyone getting a fair deal has to be first and foremost. They are artists who deserve a long-term career on all of this.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Metro, here is some of what Gabriel Luna had to say (prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike) about the high expectations:

‘I think it’s important for us to operate in the same way that we have [already],’ he says. ‘We have to love it first, the way we did in that first season. And if we do that, and take great care, and commit to attention to detail in the way that we did, then one can only hope we will be able to maintain that quality.

‘We set a very high bar but we all are excited to clear it and raise it and continue to raise it.’

Luna’s character of Tommy should have an important role moving forward, but how the second game of the PlayStation series is adapted remains to be seen. We’ve heard already that there are early plays for a season 3, so we have a hard time thinking that the entire game will be included in the episodes to come. There could be more supplemental material to lay the groundwork for what lies ahead — and we certainly know that there will be jaw-droppers. That feels like a no-brainer as of right now.

What are you most interested in seeing as we move into The Last of Us season 2 on HBO?

