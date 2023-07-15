The Last of Us season 3 renewal: Is it close to a sure thing?

Even though filming has not even started as of yet for The Last of Us season 2, isn’t it nice to think about a possible season 3? It is true that at present, nothing is confirmed by HBO; however, the more that we hear on this subject, the more optimistic we come that more is going to be coming.

At this point, we basically have confirmation that the creative team is plotting out more of the post-apocalyptic drama. With that in mind, it’s going to come down to whether or not the network wants that to happen.

In speaking on this further to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Craig Mazin had to say:

“It’s going to be more than one season. There’s more story, so this show will not end with Season 2 unless people don’t watch it and we’ll get canceled … Barring that, we will be doing some things exactly the way they were in the game. We’re going to do other things that are in the game and we’re gonna do some things that are in the game but we’re gonna do them differently in our own method. No matter if you have played the game or not. You will be surprised as the season unfolds. We have some interesting twists and turns.”

Of course, we don’t think that HBO is going to announce anything on a season 3 until we get close to the end of the writers or actors’ strike, and that may not be for a little while. Nonetheless, we do tend to think that this is something that could be announced prior to season 2 premiering. Who knows? Depending on production schedules, there could be some merit in shooting the two seasons back to back or reasonably close to it.

As for whether or not season 3 will be the final one, we consider that too early to tell — but, of course, this is something that we are left to at least think about for now.

What events from the game do you think could be saved for an eventual The Last of Us season 3 on HBO?

