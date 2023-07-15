The Last of Us season 2: What was written before strike?

We recognize that The Last of Us season 2 is going to be coming to HBO at some point, potentially when we get around to 2025. However, it is going to be hard for a lot of work to be done in the immediate future, and for a pretty understandable reason.

After all, this is where we remind you that not only is a writers’ strike ongoing, but actors have also joined in the fight now to be able to earn a rightful wage. Everyone is doing their part right now to work together and fight for what they deserve, and there is no clear timetable as to when it will end. What we can at least tell you is that as of right now, there was roughly a plan for season 2 put together before the strike hit.

In speaking on this subject further recently to Deadline, here is at least some of what executive producer Craig Mazin had to say:

“We know what the whole season is, and I was actually able to get a write and submit the first episode right before the deadline hit … So now I’m just walking around kind of brain-writing, I guess, which I don’t think is scabbing. I take walks and I think through the scenes because when the bell rings and this is over because the companies have finally come to their senses, I’m going to have to basically shoot myself out of a cannon because we really want to try and get this show on the air when it’s supposed to be on the air.”

Originally, the plan was for filming to start later this year, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens. No matter when it’s back, we absolutely know that the viewership is going to be there. Just remember for a moment that season 1 proved to be an instant smash hit for HBO, surpassing early expectations and even some of what we saw out of House of the Dragon, which is of course one of their other big-time hits.

(Photo: HBO.)

