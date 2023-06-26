The Last of Us season 2: Show EP on Joel’s future

What are we going to see when it comes to Joel on The Last of Us season 2? Well, if you’ve played the video games, you probably have a certain expectation already. Is the HBO show going to follow that?

Before we do dive too much deeper into this subject, let’s note that there are some big spoilers from the source material, which could mean big spoilers for the show. Be warned…

If you’re still here, let’s get into it: Joel dies in The Last of Us: Part II. The expectation is that this is going to happen on the TV show eventually, but here’s the funny thing. For the time being, show executive producer Craig Mazin is not even confirming that. Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, here is all he would say on the subject:

“I mean, I can’t tell you anything about that season. Joel dies? Okay. I’m not saying a g—–n thing. People will have to wonder. And you know what, good. Because here’s the thing. First of all, anytime you’re making [a product like this] … anytime you’re adapting something where there’s source material, there’s certainly an expectation that the adaptation will hit the main source material points and that is mostly what happens.”

However, that does not mean with 100% certainty that it will happen here. We know that HBO is interested in a season 3 of the series, so if we had to wager a guess here, we’d say that they will likely try to keep Joel alive for most of the second season — just to make the most of having Pedro Pascal on-screen. While we’re sure there will be some deviations from the source material throughout the upcoming episodes, we don’t think that Mazin will change one of the most important plot points of the entire series.

Do you think that Joel is going to die during The Last of Us season 2?

(Photo: HBO.)

