The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal on following the game

How closely will the events of The Last of Us season 2 follow the hit video game? That’s something a lot of people want to know and honestly, there are clear reasons why if you’re familiar with the story.

Do we think that the HBO hit will eventually tell the full story from the source material? Yes, and we are not suggesting that there are some huge swings or changes on the horizon. However, don’t be shocked if there are at least a few deviations here; or, that certain parts of the game are slowed down. It’s already been reported that the producers and HBO would like to do more than one additional season, and that would mean breaking up the events of the game further.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

In speaking on things further in a new interview with Variety, here is some of what Pedro Pascal had to say on the subject of the second game, and what means for the story:

I think Part Two has more leeway. It seemed to be a different immersive experience, while things must happen for the central narrative to occur. It seems it’s a little bit more open. That means I don’t f—ing know [what the future holds].

Basically, the #1 thing to remember here is that the writers’ strike is ongoing and so long as that lasts, it is hard for Pascal (or really, anyone associated with the show) to better understand what the long-term future is going to look like. We do realize that the original plan here was for the second season to start production at some point this fall, but whether or not that still happens remains to be seen.

Related – Check out some more news on The Last of Us season 2, including a further look ahead via Bella Ramsey

What do you most want to see from Pedro Pascal over The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead that we do not want to you to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







