The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey on looming pressure

The Last of Us season 2 is coming to HBO — we know that it may not be coming for a good while, but there is a certain measure of joy that comes with the knowledge that we will eventually see it.

For the cast, right now they are playing the waiting game as much as anyone. After all, there is no official production start date yet, and it is going to be harder and harder for that to be determined given what is going on with the writers’ strike. We obviously hope for a resolution soon, one that will give everyone in the WGA what they so richly deserve … but until then, we’re left to sit back and wonder.

So what do Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal know about the future? It does feel as though the two have been clued in on some stuff — and, of course, there is the hit video game out there. Given how successful season 1 proved to be, that does come with some pressure … or does it? People already know that the show is good!

In a new, awards-centric interview with Deadline, here is some of what Ramsey had to say on the subject:

I think, in a way, it’s diminished. But also, it’s there even more so than before because it’s been so successful. So, there’s the pressure of doing it again, but better. But I think if we think about that too much, there’s nothing you can do. You just have to do it, right? There’s no way of sitting down and like, “Right, how do I make this better?” You just go and do it. But because I don’t have to write or produce it, I can just turn up on the day and hope for the best.

We do anticipate that the new season is going to be incredibly dark; after all, at the center of it is this huge, world-altering lie that Joel told Ellie about what happened at the hospital. At some point, we are curious to see if that comes out!

