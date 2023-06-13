The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal talks Bella Ramsey

We may be waiting for a while to see The Last of Us season 2 with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, but there is one thing we can say with some confidence. Based on what the Game of Thrones alum is saying now, he is absolutely going to have a great time getting back on set with his co-star.

Who would’ve imagine that two people with such different ages and backgrounds would get along so well? Yet, that is absolutely what happened here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking in a new interview with Variety as a part of a larger Emmy campaign, here is some of what Pedro had to say:

“How scary it was to know that you were going into an experience that was 12 months away from home — with a teenager … [Yet,] I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager. And I don’t mean to say that in a patronizing way. I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.

“I really don’t think I’ve met anybody like Bella … They brought the best out of me as a person.”

First and foremost, isn’t this one of the sweetest sentiments imaginable? It is another reminder of how beloved both Pascal and Ramsey truly are. They are perfect co-stars in that way and yet, this continues to make us nervous about how emotional season 2 is going to make us. Ramsey has already noted that the next batch of episodes could be even “darker” than what we saw the first go-around and if you’ve played the hit PlayStation game, then you know already what transpired.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us right now

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







