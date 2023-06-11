The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Bella Ramsey on ‘darker’ times

Is it possible that The Last of Us season 2 is going to be even darker than the first? It is almost a funny thing to think about. After all, wasn’t the first go-around as grim as grim could be at times?

Even with this being said, though, we do understand how the next season could venture towards some even more challenging places. Just think for a moment about the foundation for this season is built very much on a lie: What Joel told Ellie in regards to the cure. He fabricated everything that happened and insisted he was telling the truth. We certainly think that this could come out and even if it doesn’t right away, you are still in a world where only a select few are alive.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Bella Ramsey indicated that some of the themes from season 1 will still be there when the show returns, though it will also navigate into some new places:

“It’s darker … It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

Our hope as we move forward now is really clear: That we get a chance to see a number of interesting twists beyond even what is in the source material to illustrate these themes even more. Joel clearly cares a lot for Ellie, and that was the driving force of what he did at the hospital. We hope that we get some time to really explore what is going on in his head after the fact.

When will The Last of Us season 2 premiere?

Probably not until 2025, at the earliest. This was the case even before the writers’ strike and now, we have to wait and see if the timeline gets adjusted here at all.

What are you the most interested in seeing now when it comes to The Last of Us season 2?

