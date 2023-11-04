Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 air date: Long wait confirmed?

NBC has yet to release too many details when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 17, and we have a better sense now of why that is.

Over the past few days, we have speculated that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series may not be airing many more installments beyond “Run with the Devil” on November 15. Now, we have more confirmation on what’s going on.

November 22 – NBC has indicated that Magnum PI will be preempted on this day, as the network is airing on the night a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade pre-show alongside a Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special. They may know that ratings for the day before Thanksgiving are traditionally weaker, and they may not want to risk losing any viewership. Sure, we’ve yet to hear that they are interested in ordering a season 6, but why not keep the possibility open? Fans are certainly fighting for it!

November 29 – We had reported previously that there would be a preemption on this date due to the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which airs on NBC every year the week after Turkey Day.

What all of this means long-term

The earliest Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 can air (unless they schedule it on a separate night) is Wednesday, December 6, and if they want to air the entirety of the season before 2024, they would air weekly here until December 27. Of course, there is also a possibility that they do a two-hour finale or something in that vein on December 20 to end things before Christmas. It could be weeks before we figure out the plan here for sure, so keep that in mind and remember that listings are subject to change.

As for why we are waiting until the 15th to see episode 16, that is because of a Presidential debate that has been scheduled for November 8.

