Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9: Any real sanctuary?

This weekend, AMC is going to deliver to us Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 — how will it stand out?

Well, for those of you who are pretty darn aware at this point, “Sanctuary” is going to be a big spotlight for Dwight and Sherry but, at the same time, the meaning of the story goes beyond just that. This is a chance for these two characters to revisit their past in a pretty important way, and a lot of it is referenced within the title itself.

We do think that in a way, this episode has to be meaningful in a multitude of different forms. For starters, it must answer the question of why we are spending a lot of time with these characters at this point in the final season. Sure, Dwight has been a big part of Fear the Walking Dead for multiple seasons, but he’s not an OG cast member like Colman Domingo or Kim Dickens. If he is going to play a major role in the story at this point, there has to be a specific reason why. We tend to think that it’s going to be tied to him and Sherry representing a different sort of trauma — one that is for sure tied to what they’ve faced over the past several years, but also dating back to the abuse they felt at the hands of Negan.

Another big question to think about

Is there a chance that either one of them will be appearing over the course of Dead City moving forward? This is something that we are left to think about at the moment, mostly due to the fact that Negan may be forced to become more of his old self in New York City there, and we tend to think there could be dramatic repercussions.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

