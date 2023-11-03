Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 run time: What’s next

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 carries with it the title of “Sanctuary.” What’s at the center of this one? Well, it is a chance for Dwight and Sherry to revisit everything that they have gone through, while at the same time also look towards what’s ahead. It is going to be emotional, and there is a chance that there could be some closure in here for characters we first came to know back during the original show.

So just how long of an episode can you expect here? If you do have a few more questions about that, rest assured that we are more than happy to help!

Just like the last two episodes, it does appear as though this particular Fear the Walking Dead installment is going to go past your typical hour. Commercials included, we are looking at a 74-minute story here. Given the ambitious nature of “Sanctuary,” and everything that the writers are trying to accomplish, we certainly think that there is a lot of story to justify the length.

Now, if you do need a quick refresher on the story for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9, go ahead and take a look below:

Dwight and Sherry confront the demons of their past to secure a better future for themselves.

Ultimately, we do think that Fear the Walking Dead will eventually focus in more on the Madison story and we’ll have more time to dive into that — but clearly, there is no reason for them to rush it until closer to the finale.

