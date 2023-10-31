Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9: Alicia clues ahead

Do we understand that there are a lot of questions about Alicia entering Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9? Absolutely, but there is one that still remains. To be specific, we are talking here all about whether or not we are going to get all of the answers when it comes to Troy Otto and Alicia.

So are we about to learn what really happened between the two? It may or may not be this weekend, but rest assured that some gaps will be filled in before the finale. (We have stated this already, but we still find it very unlikely that Troy actually killed her; we like to think that the writers are a little bit more clever than this.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Speaking to ComicBook.com in a recent interview, show executive producer Ian B. Goldberg made it very clear that there is a plan in place here:

“Whether Troy is telling the truth is something that you’re just going to have to watch the rest of the season to find out.”

To go along with this, fellow EP Andrew Chambliss added the following:

“We will definitely find out whether or not Troy’s story is true, and what actually went down between Troy and Alicia.”

Our obvious, #1 hope is that we actually get to see flashbacks with Alycia Debnam-Carey as the character in order to understand this further, as this feels like the option that is far more entertaining than any other that exists.

Do we expect happy endings in here for everyone?

Hardly, but at the same time, we remain hopeful that we’re going to see something for Alicia and/or Madison that makes a certain amount of sense and gives them closure. The producers have to realize that through all of the various twists and turns that we’ve seen with this franchise over the years, we have remained invested in a handful of core characters. This feels like the perfect time to make sure that they have their ample time in the sun and that we can be hopeful for their future.

Or, who knows? Maybe the future for them in other parts of the franchise, as well.

Related – Get some more news entering the next new Fear the Walking Dead episode right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Alicia moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







