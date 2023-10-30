Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 promo: Will Sherry die?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 on AMC next week, how worried should you be?

Well, we know at this point that the zombie drama is doing whatever they can in order to take some big swings, and we are doing it all over again here when it comes to Sherry. Is it possible that the writers are going to kill this character off? The promo for what lies ahead certainly has us worried, but let’s make it clear — taking this character out of the equation would be the sort of thing that makes us pretty darn mad. Why wouldn’t it, all things considered?

Think about it like this: For some of his early time on Fear the Walking Dead, Dwight wanted nothing more than to find her, even when he had lost hope here and there. There was such an emotional depth to this story and we appreciated getting to see him work his way through a lot of his past demons. Killing her off now doesn’t seem to serve any purpose, especially since we just lost another major character in Charlie tonight.

Ultimately, this preview does also make it seem like Dwight is also in danger. It does feel like much of episode 9 will serve as a way to have some element of closure to both of these characters — they could appear again down the road, but we tend to think that most of the series finale will be themed around Madison. The irony there, of course, was that Kim Dickens was gone from the show for a long time before finding her way back to the show at the end of last season.

