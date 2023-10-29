Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9: ‘Sanctuary’

Do you want to learn a little bit more already about Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 on AMC and AMC+? Let’s just say that this one may offer up some important closure for characters you have known for quite some time. To be specific, we’re talking here about Dwight and Sherry.

With Morgan now gone from the spin-off show, you can argue now that these two are the most influential characters on the series that are connected to the original. The title here is no coincidence, since it harkens back to where they were when we first had a chance to spend time around them. Now, we get a chance to wonder as to whether or not they can truly move forward. How much as the time apart, and the time back together, fundamentally changed them? There is a lot to wonder here.

Without further ado, though, we suggest that you check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 synopsis, as it does a good job of setting the stage:

Dwight and Sherry confront the demons of their past to secure a better future for themselves.

Sure, we recognize that this is not the most substantial synopsis ever, but it also tells you exactly what you need to know, and what the focus here is going to be the rest of the way. This is a chance to see these two characters do what they can to truly pave the way for their future.

Is this the last chance we’ll have to see them? We don’t want to say anything here yet for certain, but we do think it has to be an idea that is on the table.

