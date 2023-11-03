The Amazing Race 35 episode 7 spoilers: The mustard test

As we do get ourselves prepared in order to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 7 on CBS next week, what is going to stand out?

Well, as some of you people out there are aware, the next installment is going to shift the setting over to Cologne, Germany — this is a radically change from what we saw in Jaipur and every other city so far this season! It also means that teams are going to be forced to drive themselves for the first time all season, and that will be a pretty big test of both their communication and navigation skills. They can’t just rely on a driver anymore!

If you do want to get some more news here about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Like Two Cats Fighting in a Car” – Having experienced the U-turn in India, relationships are tested as teams take on their first self-drive leg in Germany. Also, teams rappel down a castle wall and use their taste buds to identify different mustards, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

For some reason, the mustard test feels like the part of the episode we’re the most excited for, and that is likely due to the fact that this is one of those few challenges that we’d do even outside of a race environment. We expect a lot of cool sights in this installment and yet, also some opportunities to better see how teams are tested once we see something closer to an equalizer again. Odds are, everyone is either on the same flight or somewhat close to it.

