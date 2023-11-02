The Amazing Race 35 episode 7 preview: Drama in Cologne

Next week on The Amazing Race 35 episode 7, the remaining teams are going to be heading away from Asia for the first time since the premiere. Now, the teams are heading off to Europe! To be specific, the city of Cologne, Germany will be the destination and will there, teams will (of course) face some challenges that they haven’t so far this season.

Take, for starters, everyone having to drive themselves for a change. The reason why we haven’t seen that right now is likely due to safety and/or experience. Things are a little less compressed in Germany, and some of the vehicles may be more familiar. However, at the same time there is a lot of potential for people to get lost, and we see some of that in the preview courtesy of Steve & Anna Leigh.

So is there any one favorite entering the next phase of the Race? We still think it is Greg & John, given the fact that the two of them seem to have the most going for them. They finished the last leg in Jaipur in top position, and they are both physically strong and well-traveled. That sort of balance will be more important as time goes on.

Meanwhile, we are fairly worried about both Robbin & Chelsea as well as Andrea & Malaina. Both of them have spent big chunks of the season so far in the back of the pack and at some point, they need to find a way to make some steady improvements. (We do think Andrea & Malaina are especially entertaining with them announcing themselves as “out-of-towners” almost everywhere that they go.)

From here on out, exhaustion will settle in and things are going to get progressively more difficult. Teams have to be focused but, beyond just that, not get frustrated doing a task. That is something that seemingly is going to plague Todd & Ashlie based on what’s in the preview.

Who are you rooting for entering The Amazing Race 35 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

