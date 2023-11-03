Bachelor in Paradise 9 finale date, schedule ahead revealed

As we get more and more into the home stretch of Bachelor in Paradise 9 over on ABC, why not share the finale date and more?

First and foremost here, let’s start with what feels like the most pertinent piece of information for the time being: The fact that the reality show is, thankfully, going to last into the month of December. Next week, you are going to see episode 7 air in the same time and place you would expect. The same goes for episode 8 the following week (November 16).

From here on out, though, things will start to get a little bit more complicated. November 23 is Thanksgiving and by virtue of that, there is no new installment on the air. Consider that a good opportunity to sit back, relax, and recharge moving into the next era of the series.

Meanwhile, on November 30 Bachelor in Paradise will return, but with a one-hour installment at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The reason for that is pretty simple, as there is a two-hour finale for The Golden Bachelor coming up before. That has actually been the better-rated show of the two for all of the fall, so it makes the most sense that they would prioritize it over anything else on the schedule.

Finally, the finale for the season is set for Thursday, December 7, and it is going to be a huge, three-hour event. We can’t say that we are too shocked about this, largely due to the fact that this is the sort of show that of course would have something like this at the end of the season. The big challenge that we have right now is trying to get invested in a lot of the relationships, mostly because so many of them, at least for the time being, feel relatively flimsy in comparison to what we have seen with a number of other Paradise couples in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

