Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 7 spoilers: Kat, Olivia’s ‘talk’

As we prepare to see Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 7 on ABC next week, do you want to learn more about what’s next?

Of course, there are a handful of different things to wonder about right now, starting with the fact that some relationships are starting to get more serious. Meanwhile, there are also a few other relationships that are still pretty new. This brings us to the love triangle with Kat, John Henry, and Olivia. At first, it seemed like it was Olivia who John Henry was interested in, and he was more than happy to chase that relationship. Then, Kat swept in and almost immediately, we saw things take a turn.

Based on the preview for what’s coming up next, they are about to get even more contentious as a confrontation is brewing. Kat has not made herself a ton of friends this season with how she’s navigated Paradise, and it’s pretty tough to say just how this will really end!

As for what else you’re going to see here, let’s just say that a lot of it could end up revolving around what happens in regards to Aaron B. and Eliza. He’s trying to defend himself now from rumors in the past, and he also is, at this point, in a spot where he’s worried about what Charity is going to say. There’s a lot of “he said, she said” when it comes to his ex and it’s hard to dive that deep into all of this.

However, we don’t want to draw any assumptions and at this point, it does still feel like Aaron and Eliza may still have a future. We are at a point in the show now where almost anything is possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

