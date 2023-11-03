The Golden Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Who will Gerry choose?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Golden Bachelor episode 7 on ABC next week, we know Gerry Turner is facing a tough decision. The show tonight cut off with the end of the hometown date Rose Ceremony, and that means we still have to wait until next week to learn who is moving forward.

Now, remember this first and foremost — Leslie already has a rose, and there is a good chance that she ends up with Gerry at the end. He’s stuck deciding between Theresa and Faith, and clearly he has feelings for both of them. It’s why he teared up and walked away from the rose ceremony, feeling like he was a about to throw up. We’ve said this before and it is worth repeating: Gerry is one of the most emotionally intelligent leads that the show has ever had. Because of that, this sort of thing is going to hit him hard. We tend to think that he understands how much the women have been going through as of late.

So who do we think Gerry will choose? A big part of us feels like it is going to be Faith, given that she got the first impression rose. That has to mean something, right? The biggest issue that we have to wonder about here is whether or not Gerry holds a deep love for Theresa after that first date earlier this season.

Rest assured that we are going to be seeing moving forward the Women Tell All and the end of this ceremony at the same time. This honestly will help both of these segments from being altogether bloated at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

