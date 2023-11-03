The Golden Bachelor episode 6: Who was eliminated, hometowns?

We knew entering The Golden Bachelor episode 6 that we were going to get hometown dates, plus an emotional elimination.

Should we go ahead and say here that Leslie is the real favorite here? Well, that is what it feels about at the moment. The two have a natural chemistry and, beyond that, it felt like he fit in well within her world of Minnesota. We think it helps that Indiana isn’t that far away, mostly since that it can make connecting the two worlds a little bit easier.

Also, remember that Gerry Turner told Leslie how he felt about her, and that is not a sentiment that he has shared with every other woman at this point! The little things do matter a lot here.

All of the hometown dates were pretty emotional, but also even adorable at times with some of the grandkids. As Gerry predictably (but understandably) said, meeting families made everything that much more complicated.

So what did he decide?

At the Rose Ceremony at the end of the episode, Gerry opted to continue forward on the show with Leslie … but who else? Did we have our final two moving into the overnight dates? Gerry got emotional and could’ve move forward with the rest of the ceremony, and that is our cliffhanger.

We’ll admit that we’re somewhat shocked that things ended this way, mostly because it felt clear to us that he would pick Faith and just move forward. Yet, Gerry’s feelings for both are obvious very clear. This is at least a small teaser that is also going to set up the Women Tell All after the fact.

Now, let’s go ahead and say that we’re going to be in for a lot of tears moving forward. There is no denying that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

