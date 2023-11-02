The Golden Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: The Women Tell All!

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on The Golden Bachelor episode 7 next week? Well, this one is not that hard to explain.

As recently revealed by ABC themselves, in seven days you are going to have a chance to see the Gerry Turner edition of The Women Tell All, a franchise tradition that has gone on for more seasons than we want to count.

Now, we will be the first to say that we are typically annoyed by these specials on regular seasons of The Bachelor / The Bachelorette, mostly because they are largely bloated and consist of watching people yell over each other for TV time. This one could be a little bit different, at least in that you’re going to have women at very different points of their lives coming back to share their stories. There wasn’t that much bitterness or animosity this season; the only thing we really had was a kerfuffle between Kathy and Theresa that was just over Theresa talking too much, allegedly, about her time with Gerry.

One other thing to love? This special is only an hour long so it won’t overstay its welcome. That has been one of the most appealing attributes about the entirety of The Golden Bachelor this season. It has, quite thankfully, known when it is time to make a graceful exit.

After the special…

Rest assured, there are some other franchise favorites still to come, whether it be the Overnight Fantasy Suites or the finale down the road. There is also going to be a little break in here for Thanksgiving, which makes some sense given that production is not going to want to sabotage their ratings airing an episode at a time when there aren’t a lot of people around.

What do you want to see on The Golden Bachelor episode 7, and are you excited for the Women Tell All?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

