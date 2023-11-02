The Golden Bachelor spoilers: See Gerry Turner hometown dates

Tonight on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelor episode 6 on ABC, and it’s a huge one — hometown dates! Gerry Turner clearly has feelings for Faith, Theresa, and Leslie, but he does have to figure out who he wants to be with down the road. That is going to be tough!

With this being said, the dates that Gerry goes on tonight are going to be viewed a little differently than what we’ve had in the past. After all, our leading man is going to be meeting children and grandchildren rather than parents and grandparents. This is a totally different vibe and in some ways, more lighthearted in tone. All of these contestants have gone through a lot, and we’re sure that the remaining women’s families want them to be happy. The only thing that they may be afraid of is getting their heart broken.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a larger sneak peek that offers up a better look at what’s ahead with Gerry and two grandkids in particular who ask him some hilarious and tough questions. This could be the hard thing for Gerry, as he’s going to form a bond with all of these families. The question is who feels like the most natural fit in his world.

While it is far too early to say anything for sure right now, we do still tend to think that Leslie is the most sensible from a geographic and lifestyle perspective. She seems to align a lot with him on a number of different things, but that still doesn’t mean that his heart belongs to her over the other two women. We have seen multiple previews of Gerry getting super-emotional, and we do think that this is where we’ve really gotten to that point.

Be prepared to cry; heck, be prepared to cry the rest of the season!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

