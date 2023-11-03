The Boys season 4 spoilers: EP on that Butcher cameo aftermath

As we get ourselves more prepared to see The Boys season 4 down the road, why not discuss further what’s next for Billy Butcher? After all, the end of Gen V strongly suggested that he is looking into the Woods, which could send him down a pretty interesting road here.

After all, consider this — there was a Supe virus developed at the facility, and it is one that Victoria Neuman now has in her possession.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Speaking to TVLine, here is just some of what The Boys EP Eric Kripke had to say about incorporating the Gen V cliffhanger into his own show:

…It honestly came from The Boys [writers] room as we were breaking Season 4, when they were heading towards that [Gen V] episode. We knew that we wanted the virus to be a big Season 4 storyline, and we knew we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. So the pitch started coming out, like, “Well, can we see him finding out about it? Or can we show the moment where we think he’s going to learn about it?” We kept talking about it, and we said, “Well, why aren’t we just putting it in Gen V so he can be, like, right on its tail, sniffing out the trail of the virus immediately rather than talking about it in dialogue?”

We do tend to think that the door is also open for a few other characters to surface here and there on season 4. After all, remember that Cate and Sam have been coined now the “Guardians of Godolkin,” whereas Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre have all been locked away for the time being in some facility. It feels pretty fair at this point to reason that a big part of the next season of the spin-off will be about their futures but, in the interim, there is a lot that needs to be explored within The Boys itself.

Let’s just hope that we have a chance to see season 4 premiere either in the spring or summer.

Related – Check out more news on the Gen V finale right away

What do you most want to see for Billy Butcher moving into The Boys season 4 on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







