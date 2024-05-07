Snowpiercer season 4 gets earlier premiere date at AMC

Not too long ago, it was revealed that Snowpiercer season 4 would be heading to AMC after an incredibly long time on the shelf. The former TNT drama had a dedicated audience but unfortunately, that cable network moved away from scripted programming under its current regime.

So where are we at now? Well, let’s just say that today, it was revealed that the fourth season is coming to AMC on July 21 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Speaking on the matter further, here is what Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of Streaming for AMC Networks, had to say:

“We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then … Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train.”

You are going to be able to stream the first and second seasons on AMC+ starting on June 1, with the third season coming on June 8. The show makes a good bit of sense for the network’s roster, given that they know a good bit about post-apocalyptic entertainment already with The Walking Dead franchise. They also have other genre shows including the Immortal Universe, fronted of course by Interview with the Vampire premiering this month.

If there is any fear that AMC could have at this point, it is that it’s been so long since the first few seasons premiered that viewers may not be around as they once were. Still, this isn’t something that we would have an acute amount of worry about, at least for the time being. It’s going to be more about promoting what lies ahead at this point.

