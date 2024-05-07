The Amazing Race 36 episode 9 video: A record on the line?

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Amazing Race 36 episode 9 — so what exactly can you expect?

Well, let’s just say that there is a reason why “My Precious Cacao” is the title for this episode — throughout a leg in the Dominican Republican, you will see teams wrestle to try and get the particularly precious fruit cracked open. It is one of a few difficult tasks that await them in the country, which is going to require a great deal of persistence and also attention to detail. (You can see a full sneak peek all about this episode over at the link here.)

Are we surprised at all about the final five teams? Both yes and no. Ricky & Cesar have to be in consideration for one of the best teams ever at this point, having never finished lower than second place throughout the season. We’ve already done a little bit of math here and depending of how they finish the reason of the season and/or if they win, they could end up having the highest overall average placement of any team in history … they just have to stick the landing. Rod & Leticia and Juan & Shane also do fit the profiles of teams who do very well!

Then, things go off the rails a little bit when you start to look elsewhere. Are Yvonne & Melissa the most under-edited team to make this far in recent memory? We like them and yet, they are shockingly quiet and also the team in most danger insofar as average performance goes. Meanwhile, Amber & Vinny could end up being one of the most high variance teams ever — they’ve fought most of the race and yet, we’ve seen bickering teams go to the finale and even win. They were nearly eliminated in the first leg and yet, they’re still here. It wouldn’t shock us if they win, but it also wouldn’t shock us if they’re the next team out.

