Upload season 3 episode 6: Another shocking Ingrid reveal

Is Ingrid one of the most tragic characters not just on Upload, but also all of TV? She is certainly one of the saddest. She is clearly in love with someone who does not love her back, and she’s so desperate for that love that she’d be willing to do anything, whether it be pretend to die or even date a version of him from the past, not telling him that he was, in fact, a version from the past.

Somehow, within episode 6 her story got even sadder, and it is tied mostly to one thing above all else: Learning in the end that her own father said that she wished she was dead. He made the comment in one of the memories that Nathan and Nora pulled out from Choak and within that, he spoke in the context of the accident that killed Robbie Amell’s character. Why couldn’t it kill Ingrid too?

What Upload has done with this character is fairly remarkable, largely in that they have gotten us invested in her while, at the same time, still had us invested in Nathan and Nora as a couple. In that sense, we don’t view this as a love triangle; rather, Ingrid is just someone swimming in deep water in need of a life preserver.

Given what we’ve seen from this show here, we do think we’re meant to be rooting for our heroes. As a result of that, there’s going to be a chance for Ingrid to find love eventually. It may be so hokey and cheesy and yet, at the same time it is true for this character. She will need to figure out how she wants to care for herself and after that, maybe she can move forward and get what she is looking for.

As for Nathan and Nora, we do think that they have that within each other — even if this season is showing them that there are struggles that come with dating in the real world.

What did you think about the events of Upload season 3 episode 6?

