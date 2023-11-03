The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: HBO sets window

When are we going to have a chance to see The White Lotus season 3 arrive on HBO? Obviously, we want it sooner rather than later. However, we also have to look at the reality of the situation for a moment here.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and say this: There is another season coming, and the network has confirmed that the setting will be Thailand. Isn’t that exciting? There is a chance here to see a brand-new territory for this show and also explore some specific themes. Some of the early teases suggest that spirituality and religion will be a part of the story this time around, but things are still early and it may take a little while to figure all of this out.

Ultimately, we now have a better sense as to just how long “a little while” is within this context. Speaking to reporters (per TVLine), HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed today that The White Lotus will not be back until 2025, which makes some sense given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and the sentiment that the show will have to still film and be cast in its totality. We do think there’s a chance that it could be early 2025, mostly because this show doesn’t take a lot of time to film in comparison to ones like The Last of Us.

As for what we’re hoping to see in season 3, we don’t think that it is all that complicated. First and foremost, let’s go ahead and state that we want to see Portia back, given that she knows the truth about what happened to Tanya. Somehow has to get justice for her, right? We tend to think so!

Above all else…

We need the show to still have that biting satire of the upper class and how awful certain people can be at the end of the day. This is a comedy a lot of the time … but also a pretty dark one.

