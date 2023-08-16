The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: EP on Thailand setting

As many of you may be aware at this point, The White Lotus season 3 is going to be taking place in Thailand. There may not be too much else out there save for the return of Natasha Rothwell, but isn’t it nice to at least know this at the moment? We tend to think so.

Ultimately, it is fair to recognize that a number of castings and teases will probably not be announced until we get to the other side of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but 100% there is more info coming — that isn’t something that you have to worry about at all. Our hope is that the latest chapter of the Mike White-created show will be back at some point in 2024.

So why Thailand? What didn’t the show go to Japan, as was discussed online? Well, it turns out that this was considered but in the end, the producers went with what felt right in the moment. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what executive producer David Bernad had to say about what lies ahead:

I will say it was very similar [to previous seasons]. Mike and I scouted in January, February of this year. The thought was we’d end up in Japan, which was a rumor that was online. Both of our dreams are to film in Japan. When we went to Thailand, we had a similar experience that we’ve had in Sicily, where there was just something about the hotels that we saw but also the experience of the culture of the people there. It felt so specific, in the way that we needed for season three. There’s a warmth, and it’s exciting that Thailand hasn’t really been depicted in the way that we are going to attempt to depict it.

We already know that thematically, the show is going to be looking to explore a lot of ideas pertaining to Eastern religion and spirituality coming up — and of course that could be interesting to see play out! The stakes are 100% sky-high after the past two seasons, so we do really hope that the end result lives up to the hype.

