The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Hopes for August

Now that we are in the month of August, what is there to look out for when it comes to The White Lotus season 3? Are we inching closer to getting news on a premiere date — or, to be frank, just about anything else?

Well, we certainly understand the interest in seeing more at this point, given that 1) it has been a while since season 2 premiered and also 2) there are a few things that we have already gotten the opportunity to know. Take, for example, the simple fact that the third season is going to be set in Thailand. Or, that Natasha Rothwell will be coming back, hopefully in her season 1 role in Belinda.

If you are wanting to learn a few more pieces of info this month we understand … but you are also going to be disappointed. After all, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing and so long as that is the case, we don’t imagine that there is going to be a mechanism to release something more. Filming has been pushed back indefinitely, and there is no clear timeline to suggest that things are close to wrapping up. We had a tiny bit of hope that a meeting between the WGA and the networks / streaming services / studios this past week would get us moving in a positive direction, but that did not happen.

We do think that The White Lotus season 3 is very much worth waiting for, so we are okay to be patient. After all, actors and writers deserve everything that they are asking for, as it will help to further cement the long-term future of this entire profession.

At this point, any headlines we get in August are almost sure to be strike specific. Our feeling is that the next batch of new episodes will be coming at some point either in late 2024, but that date is still relative based on many factors.

