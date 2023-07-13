The White Lotus season 3: Theo James on a potential return

So is there a case that you see this character again? There is often a way to make that happen with the right story — but, for now, it does not appear as though that is happening at present.

In a piece with Deadline following his Emmy nomination, it is indicated that James has not had conversations with White about reprising his season 2 role in the next, Thailand-set season. Of course, a lot of conversations right now could also be difficult due to the writers’ strike. He also goes on to explain that the door is still very-much open, no matter what happens in the near future:

“The nice thing about Mike is that he’s created a continuing world where these characters can interact in the future.”

So far, Natasha Rothwell from season 1 is the only cast member from the first two years confirmed to be back. It remains to be seen if she is playing Belinda or not but for the time being, that is definitely something that we are hoping for. As for what gets that character, a beauty spa manager, off to Thailand, that remains to be seen. We would love it if she did come into money and is actually vacationing at another property after having worked at one previously.

We know that HBO would like to get another season out for the 2024 Emmys but once again, that will depend on that aforementioned strike. Why can’t the writers just go ahead and be paid what it is that they deserve?

We should also note that it feels as though White wants a season 4, though that is not confirmed — the goal at this point is for there to be a season themed around every continent. (Well, most — we’re not sure about Antarctica.)

