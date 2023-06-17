The White Lotus season 3: Haley Lu Richardson’s hope for Portia

At the time of this writing, it remains to be seen if Haley Lu Richardson is going to appear during The White Lotus season 3. Are we hopeful? Absolutely, but hope does not equal 100% confirmation of anything.

For now, the only thing that we can do is cross our fingers and hope for something more on the other side of the writers’ strike. We at least know that the actress is eager to return as Portia — also, we tend to think that it’s important that she does!

Let’s just put it this way at present — there are not a lot of other people who know that Greg is responsible for Tanya’s death. There’s a case to be made that Portia hides out and says nothing for the sake of her own self-protection. However, could she come into some money and then encounter Greg in season 3, which is set in Thailand? It’s at least something to think about for the time being.

Speaking to Variety, Richardson notes that she actually worked with Jon Gries, the actor who plays Greg, in a project long before The White Lotus ever came about:

“Jon and I worked together in the first movie I ever did — when I was 17 — called ‘The Last Survivors.’ I was the hero and he was the villain. I killed him at the end of the movie with a samurai sword.”

After this, the actress then joked that she would like to reenact this moment in the upcoming season: “Portia is somewhere in Asia with a samurai sword and kills Greg.”

It is 100% true that The White Lotus is a fairly cynical show and with that in mind, it is probably foolish to enter it with the assumption that Greg is going to get his just desserts. This is a series full of bad people — heck, remember what Tanya did with Belinda in season 1! Yet, we think director / writer Mike White knows that nobody wants to see Greg get away with what he did; with that in mind, we think justice will come about eventually. It’s just a matter of how and when it transpires.

