The White Lotus season 4: Could Australia be the setting?

We recognize here that technically, there is no official The White Lotus season 4 at this point. However, isn’t it a foregone conclusion? The first two seasons of the show were huge hits for HBO, and we get no sense that writer/director Mike White has any interest in slowing things down.

As a matter of fact, it feels instead like he is already thinking actively about what some future seasons of the show could look like — and this is what makes us intriguing. Speaking (per Deadline) while at a festival in Australia, White indicated that he would love to set a season in the country down the road:

“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically … We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.”

It feels like Australia in a lot of ways is the ideal setting for this show — there is so much natural beauty, great talent, and a fantastic culture to explore. It really just comes down to when White wants to make that happen, given that South America and Africa also have to be in the works potentially. (Sure, White says “every continent,” but we’re not exactly sure that we see a season coming set in Australia. Who are going to be the guests then, penguins?)

We know that the writers’ strike is currently pushing back the start of season 3, as Natasha Rothwell is, for now, the only confirmed cast member. Our feeling is that we’re going to learn more potentially later this year. HBO would like to have the series back at some point in 2024 — if they really want it, then perhaps they can step up to the plate and help to facilitate a deal to give the writers what they deserve?

Related – Check out some more discussion all about The White Lotus season 3, including what Jennifer Coolidge wants to see

Do you think that The White Lotus season 4 could end up being set in Australia?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







