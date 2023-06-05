The White Lotus season 3: Jennifer Coolidge’s big story hope

As much fun as it may be to have Jennifer Coolidge on The White Lotus season 3, odds are this isn’t something that will happen. After all, remember this: Tanya’s dead. There’s no way you’re bringing her back. Can you argue that she has some sort of secret twin or doppelganger? Sure, but you do want this show to be somewhat realistic, right?

Well, even if Coolidge seems to be done with this show, she is still invested in the story. Speaking as a part of a conversation with Jeremy Allen White in Variety, she made it clear what she would like to see moving forward:

“My hope for Jon [Gries] is that he’s not finished with Greg … I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.”

Coolidge also shared this absolute banger of a line about her character’s possible reincarnation:

“If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.”

Personally, we do think that at some point, Greg is going to get his just desserts. It really comes down to when Mike White wants to tell that story. The third season is going to be set in Thailand, and the only cast member from the past confirmed to return is Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda in season 1. She and Tanya’s relationship did not have the greatest ending, and she almost certainly does not even know what happened during season 2.

Hopefully, there will be a chance to see the third season at some point in 2024, but a lot could depend on shooting times and also when we get to the end of the writers’ strike. There are a lot of different components you have to think about here.

