The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Has it been delayed?

Is The White Lotus season 3 going to be premiering a little bit later than initially expected? Let’s just say that for now, there are reasons for the chatter. This is due largely to the writers’ strike, which has impacted not just HBO shows, but also programs all across the major networks and streaming services out there.

It goes without saying, but all of the requests the writers have for their future are reasonable, and of course we hope that there is a resolution reached over the next few weeks. That allows all those in the profession to have a future that is far more secure, and we get to see more of what we love!

Based on a new interview that HBO exec Francesca Orsi has given to Deadline, it appears as though the writing process for season 3 (being done, of course, by creator Mike White) has been pushed back amidst the strike. The plan originally was for the show to launch in 2024, but everything could be reassessed depending on how long the strike goes.

For those wanting a few more teases on the theme of the season, Orsi echoed something that White himself said in a video following the season 2 finale:

It’s an exploration about spirituality versus the ego. And it’s set against the Eastern religion. But beyond that, I can’t really speak to some of the character ideas that Mike has…

Who all could return?

Natasha Rothwell from season 1 is coming back, and we hope that she is playing her character of Belinda once more. Beyond that, we know that Connie Britton will not be back, at least for the time being. At the top of our own wishlist is Haley Lu Richardson (pictured above), whose character of Portia is one of the few who could get trust justice for Tanya.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus season 3, no matter when it premieres?

