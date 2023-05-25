The White Lotus season 3: What does Jennifer Coolidge want?

At this given point in time, we are pretty pleased to know that The White Lotus season 3 will be coming to HBO. As for when we see it, that is up for debate. The writers’ strike is still ongoing, and until it is over, we don’t expect a lot more insight when it comes to the story.

So what do we know so far? Well, the setting for the next batch of episodes will be Thailand, and in the past creator Mike White has expressed a desire to dive into religion and spirituality this go-around. Meanwhile, Natasha Rothwell is also back; she was last around in season 1 as spa manager Belinda, who was duped by Jennifer Coolidge’s character of Tanya into thinking she would have an opportunity to start her own company.

While Coolidge does not appear to be a part of season 3 (she’d had to play a new character to make it happen), she did have the following to say to The Hollywood Reporter about Rothwell coming back:

“Mike must have some juicy stuff for her … I think that will be the most interesting storyline of all: whatever’s happened to Natasha’s character. But, yeah, I also want to see Greg get it.”

Of course, Greg is the one responsible for hiring the men in Sicily to kill Tanya, ensuring that he would get the fortune. The irony is that Tanya actually survived their attack, only to then fall off the boat and drown. We’re going to miss her presence, but the show will go on … we just have to wait and see whether or not some other characters from the past two seasons will be coming back in some capacity.

