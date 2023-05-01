The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Who is not appearing?

While we know that The White Lotus season 3 is going to potentially feature some familiar faces, here is one name you won’t be on the list.

According to a report from TVLine, season 1 star Connie Britton will not be taking part in the Thailand-set season. According to the actress’ spokesperson “she would love to do another season of The White Lotus at some point, but she is not participating in the upcoming season.”

So why does it matter in particular that Britton would be turning up in season 3? Well, there have been rumors out there for a while and with her previous show Dear Edward being canceled, you could’ve made a case that she would be open. Scheduling does still seem to be a factor in her not taking part this go-around, but we do think Mike White would welcome her back with open arms whenever she is available.

To us, the biggest question mark is who could be around in season 3 to help get justice for Tanya following her death in season 2. That is the big question mark at present, mostly because what happened on its own may not be satisfying enough. Was Tanya the nicest person in the world to everyone? Certainly not, and her season 1 story speaks to that. However, Greg completely took advantage and exploited her from the start, and now he seems to be running off with a big part of her fortune.

While there is no premiere date as of yet for The White Lotus season 3, our hope is that we’ll see it at some point early on in 2024. It does feel like HBO could have an opening there, especially since they won’t be getting House of the Dragon until next summer and the future of Euphoria still remains somewhat up in the air.

