The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: Is Belinda returning?

We have our first major news now about The White Lotus season 3, and it resolves around a performer we last saw back in season 1.

According to a report from TVLine, Natasha Rothwell is going to be coming back to the HBO hit for its latest chapter. However, it remains unclear if she would be playing spa manager Belinda or some other character in the Thailand-set story.

We know from our vantage point that Belinda’s return would be especially intriguing given the story we’ve had the past couple of years. If you think back to the end of season 1, Belinda was left heartbroken after Tanya reneged on her proclamation that she was going to help her start up a spa service for lower-income families and people who actually deserved a little TLC. It was with that story we realized how quick Tanya is to flutter to whoever gives her attention and at the end of season 1, that person was Greg.

Following the events of the season 2 finale, the world of the show is different. Jennifer Coolidge’s character is dead and seemingly, Greg’s getting all of her money. However, what if she actually left Belinda something that we don’t know about? Or, who knows? Maybe Belinda actually advanced within the White Lotus brand and now has a more prominent role within the Thailand resort. As tempting as it can be to cast performers in multiple roles, we actually prefer it if the show goes in a less meta direction. If there is someone who could continue the Tanya story, Belinda is an interesting choice.

Picture this for a moment: Greg goes to the Thailand White Lotus and while there, Belinda starts to pick up that something weird happened to Tanya. Could she actually help to figure out the truth, while dealing with a lot of super-annoying rich people? It feels possible.

Related – Get more news on The White Lotus filming in Thailand

What do you think about Natasha Rothwell returning for The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







