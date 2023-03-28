The White Lotus season 3 setting reportedly to be Thailand

After a good bit of speculation, we don’t have to wait to learn the setting for The White Lotus season 3 — signs point to Thailand!

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the HBO series is going to be heading to the country for the next batch of episodes. Creator Mike White is already in the process of scoping out possible locations, and we tend to think that all of this bodes well for production starting up at some point in the months ahead. (For now, the network has yet to confirm anything.)

As the first two seasons were filmed at Four Seasons properties in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, the aforementioned site notes that this could be done again. There are establishments located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle. You can make the argument here that the Koh Samui location would make the most sense just because it’s probably the most recognizable as a location for wealthy travelers, but there are a lot of season 1 similarities there — save, of course, for the culture.

The real question to us more than anything else is what we’re going to see when it comes to casting for this season. We certainly think that there are some names being scoped out for this already, which really should not come as much of a surprise to anyone. There are so many things about this show that need to be perfect in order for it to work. Our feeling is that we are going to have a chance to see at least one familiar face from the first or second season in there, and we personally hope that it is Portia (pictured above). Just remember for a moment that someone has to get justice for Tanya’s sake! There aren’t a whole lot of other people who know enough to make this happen in the end.

