The White Lotus season 3: The Danny DeVito cast rumors…

Is there really a chance that Danny DeVito could be a part of The White Lotus season 3 — or, is this a case of rumors running amok?

A lot of buzz about this has come up over the weekend, and let’s start by pointing out where some of it originated. A few days ago, a user of the show’s official subreddit shared a photo of creator / director Mike White alongside the iconic actor having dinner. Is it possible the two are talking about a season 3 role?

Here’s what we can say — White has already pitched the third season to HBO, and there have been reports of an Asian setting out there for weeks. It would make some sense that there would be discussions happening with various actors. DeVito is the sort of quirky, versatile performer that White seems to love — there are similar comedic sensibilities between him and Jennifer Coolidge, whose character of Tanya was killed off at the end of season 2. We can easily envision some fun coming from him being a part of the show moving forward, and the question becomes mostly whether or not this discussion amounts to much.

There are a couple of things to remember here. First of all, this could just be two people having dinner and the internet is having way too much fun with this. Also, this could be a situation where DeVito ends up in talks and it still does not happen. At one point, Evan Peters was actually rumored to be a part of season 2, playing the part of Ethan — in the end, though, the role ended up going to Will Sharpe. Things often change over time.

Yet, of course this is a fascinating thing for us to keep our eye on over the next few weeks; any potential casting news is enough to get us excited.

