The White Lotus season 3 setting: Does HBO know everything?

Given that the setting for The White Lotus is as important as any character, why wouldn’t we want to know that for season 3? We recognize that the show is still a long ways away from returning, but there have already been rumors aplenty out there about a story set in Asia and some themes around religion and spirituality.

We are still waiting for the day where HBO comes out and announces a plethora of details for the next chapter, but we at least can say the following for now: Some teases are starting to trickle out. Speaking at Series Media (per Deadline), network head Casey Bloys confirmed that writer / director Mike White “just pitched us the idea for the third season, and it’s great, a really fun idea.”

While Bloys did not offer up many other details, this statement serves as a reminder that HBO is not just sitting around and slow-playing the next chapter of the story. While this is a network that has a number of hits already, they still need more — especially when you look at the schedule. Succession is ending with season 4, and that is news that comes as a shock to a lot of people out there (us included). Meanwhile, House of the Dragon is off the air until next summer, Euphoria is likely premiering later than we first thought, and The Last of Us probably will not be back until early 2025. While it is hard to tell where The White Lotus will fall into the upcoming schedule, we would imagine it being ready at some point next year.

Hopefully, over the coming months some more news will start to trickle in about the setting for the next chapter. After that, we could hear more about a few other important things — take, for example, who the next cast is going to be, or when filming is going to start.

Also, can we please have justice for Tanya? It’s one of the reasons why we want to see Portia return.

