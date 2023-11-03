Big Brother 25: What did we learn from full Jury House segment?

Tonight on Big Brother 25, we are getting a chance to finally get something we’ve been excited to see for quite some time. After all, an extended look at the Jury House is coming!

For those wondering, there is a pretty simple reason why we haven’t seen this as of yet, and it is tied very much to the number of people there. There was no reason to give us footage of just Cameron, and the week after Cory arrived, we had a Double Eviction! There just wasn’t time, so a lot of this is going to be packaged together tonight.

While we do think that these two, plus Blue and America, may have specific opinions about the game at this point, we honestly think that Cirie potentially arriving there could dramatically change things. While we don’t think some of the players are exiting the game with the best opinions of Matt and Jag, their behavior has taken a major turn for the worse the past few days and that could swing the voting — but only if Felicia stays.

Sometimes, we’ll admit that jury segments are pure fluff and yet, we always enjoy getting a chance to see them. It is just an opportunity to see people in a more relaxed opportunity.

Also, consider the unintentional comedy of having to see Cory and Cameron spend a substantial amount of time together when the two have almost nothing in common. We’re sure he will be happy to see America personally, but he also would want her to win the game. That’s what makes everything difficult.

So what did we learn?

Well, in terms of jury votes, it seems that Cameron respects Jag’s game a lot, whereas Cory is a little more team Matt. We got a good sense in here that Cory does value the fact that Matt has never touched the block at all.

In general, everyone is a little more relaxed, and there are no major conflicts present between them.

