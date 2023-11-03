Big Brother 25: Was Cirie Fields evicted at final five?

What happened over the course of tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode? We expected going in that Cirie Fields would be evicted. It was the plan for the bulk of the week, and we understood why.

Let’s go ahead and get this out of the way. We hate how Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane have treated both the Survivor icon and Felicia this week. While we know that smack-talk is a big part of the show, at the same time there’s a difference between that and forcibly excluding people for no reason. Or, trying to engage in some unnecessary psychological tactics. Cirie is a huge threat, though, so on a game level, we understand getting her out. She may not be a competition threat, but she is one of those people who can persuade anyone to do what she wants.

So why did Cirie get herself in this position? It’s a combination of some bad decisions on her part, but also bad luck. She had to figure out a way in which to protect both her son Jared and herself at the same time. She also got put into a situation where Cameron got to re-enter the game as a zombie, and that caused other problems in its own right.

Cirie did not 100% know at the time feeds went down that she was going to be leaving the game but at the same time, she felt like there was a good chance. She’s smart and while it benefited Matt to have her still around, Jag and Bowie Jane were the two making the decision here.

What happened tonight?

Well, Cirie was evicted in a unanimous (of course) decision. This was a hard thing to accept, and it also was pretty noneventful. There were no shocking speeches or people being thrown under the bus. The best moment of the whole thing was her and Felicia having a nice hug on their way out the door.

What did you think about Cirie Fields’ overall game on Big Brother 25?

