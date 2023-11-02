Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Eviction, HoH preview (day 93)

With the Big Brother 25 eviction show happening now in a matter of hours, this feels like the perfect time to look ahead, no?

If there is one thing worth noting here first and foremost, it’s that nothing has changed when it comes to the eviction. Cirie Fields is leaving in a matter of hours, and it’s going to be sad given that she brought a lot to the game. While not perfect, there were times when she was running strategic circles around the other players. The only reason she is leaving before Felicia is because Jag sees her as a far greater threat — that part is a compliment. We can’t stand a lot of the behavior and isolating of Cirie and Felicia as of late, but that’s an entirely different story.

What we are honestly most curious about at this point is what Cirie says in her speech, especially in the event she is told before the show that she’s getting evicted. (Matt, Jag, and Bowie has kept her and Felicia in the dark as long as possible.)

As for the final four Head of Household…

It feels like there’s a chance that we could be seeing at least part, if not all of the competition tonight. This is a tricky won to win, given that it offers safety but not control. Felicia clearly needs this more than anyone, given just how much jeopardy she finds herself in at this point in the game. We hope that this is something mental that she has a chance of actually winning, especially since the final four Veto could end up having a more physical component.

Unless Matt and Jag decide to target each other, Felicia goes at final four. There’s going to be a quick turnaround to the next eviction, which we appreciate honestly — we don’t want to sit around watching people do nothing for a long time.

