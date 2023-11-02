Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cirie Fields’ last day

As we dive into the morning of day 93 within the Big Brother 25 house, it is understandable to feel a little bit emotional. After all, this is the last day that Cirie Fields is likely going to have in the house.

From the moment that Cirie did enter the game on premiere night, it was understandable to be gleeful. She is well-known as the best Survivor player to never win the game, and that is without even mentioning what we have to say here all about The Traitors. She showed some of her social and strategic skills in the first half of this season in an exceptional way, forming some great alliances including the Professors.

So where did everything start to go a little bit south? Well, some of it started with Hisam’s eviction. He was a little too messy but in the end, he was loyal to Cirie and her group. Then, she also should not have signed off on Matt using the power to save Jag, and then lost Red, who had at least some loyalty to her. She still managed to withstand a lot of blows to her game (including her own son Jared messing things up) for the longest time but now, this is tragically where it ends — right before the finale, something that she knows far too well at this point. She couldn’t win competitions when she needed to.

Does Cirie know this is her time?

She likely suspects it is, but she and Felicia both have been kept in the dark while Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane continue to do their thing and act in an extremely frustrating manner. They’ve isolated Cirie and Felicia at times, and the idea behind not telling them is, in part, to make it harder for them to focus on future competitions.

We do think Cirie will walk out of the game with her head held high, but we don’t think she particularly enjoyed the last few weeks in this game. Ultimately, we think she’d be far happier going back to Survivor than ever doing this again.

What are you going to miss the most about Cirie Fields entering Big Brother 25 tonight?

